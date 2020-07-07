What is next for Ipswich CBD eyesore ten years on from flood

The abandoned Ipswich Transit Centre in the CBD.

The abandoned Ipswich Transit Centre in the CBD.

IT is back to the drawing board to determine the future of the Ipswich Transit Centre, close to a decade after it was inundated by flood waters.

The site is owned by the State Government and turning it into parkland or a performing arts centre was mooted in the past.

Discussions are taking place between the Department of Transport and Main Roads and Ipswich City Council to determine what comes next.

It is understood demolishing the building has been ruled out as it would cost tens of millions of dollars to do so.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said the new Ipswich City Council is "not interested" in the transit centre.

"I've said to (Transport Minister Mark Bailey) we need to do something with the site," she said.

"The department are currently investigating.

The Ipswich Transit Centre was flooded in 2011.

"There's been a few ideas floated around.

"We need to get the department to do some investigating first about what options are open to us … before we start canvassing anything further.

"I really want to get something tangible off the ground."

Previous Ipswich interim administrator Greg Chemello had met with the State Government and said at the time that the "council is keen to explore the potential for a strategic renewal of the collective sites (including the transit centre)."

He sought State Government funding for any potential project.

A council spokesman said while council has no financial obligation to the site, its strategic location remained of interest.

Mayor Teresa Harding said council officers had recently reengaged with the Department of Transport and Main Roads about the site.

Cr Harding said council's $250 million CBD redevelopment would ideally be complemented by the renewal or redevelopment of the state assets, including the former transit centre, which is located in the health precinct.

"These are tough economic times for all levels of government and we understand that not every project can get the green light at the same time," she said.

"We will continue to discuss options with the Queensland Government and advocate for state asset regeneration to meet community needs now and into the future."

A department spokesperson said discussions are taking place with the council on planning requirements and land use options as part of the CBD redevelopment.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.