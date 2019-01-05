What Ipswich residents were charged with by police in 2018

THE number of people charged with drug offences in the Ipswich region has nosedived, as data reveals residents were better behaved in 2018.

In positive news for the city, the number of drug offences last year halved from the record high in 2017.

Ipswich Police District data reveals 3750 reports were recorded in 2018, down from 6101 the year prior.

The number of drug offences rapidly climbed from 1209 in 2012 to a peak in 2017.

A reduction in the number of drug offences has occurred across Queensland; with the exception of Sunshine Coast and Logan districts, which recorded small increases.

Alcohol and Other Drug Services is West Moreton Health's service for people experiencing addiction and substance abuse.

"There is support available for anyone who has concerns about their drug and alcohol habits and they are encouraged to reach out early for help," a spokeswoman said.

"AODS offers a range of programs to help people overcome substance misuse and addiction."

In 2018, 25,804 offences were committed in the Ipswich Police District; a sharp fall from almost 29,000 in 2017.

The police statistics show no murders were committed in the Ipswich Police District in 2018.

There were 932 assaults in 2018, slightly lower than the 993 reported in 2017.

A halving of sexual offences, from 454 to 254, was reported; the lowest in 18 years.

One hundred and two robbery offences were reported last year; lower than 107 in 2017.

Almost 200 fewer unlawful entry offences were reported in 2018 than in the year prior.

There was nine fewer arson offences in the Ipswich Police District last year than in 2017.

Despite the overall number of offences falling, police recorded a jump on some.

Unlawful use of a motor vehicle was one of few offences to increase.

It had risen from 626 reports in 2017 to 647 in 2018.

Theft was by far the largest crime committed in the Ipswich Police District.

Last year there were 6928 reports compared with 6849 in 2017.

Four prostitution offences were reported last year, down from six the year prior.

Good order offences, which includes disorderly and drunkenness, dropped to 2880 last year from 3181.

Slightly more traffic offences, 2588, were committed in the Ipswich Police District in 2018 when compared with the 2565 in 2017.