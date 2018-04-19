What Ipswich Motorway peak hour changes mean for drivers

TRAFFIC lights will be installed at seven major Ipswich Mwy intersections from next month.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will turn on ramp signals that feed the motorway during peak periods from late May.

Brisbane Rd Dinmore, Francis St Redbank, Mine St Redbank, Church St Goodna, Brisbane Rd Goodna, Wacol Station Rd Wacol and Progress Rd Wacol.

Managing the traffic flow with ramp signals is aimed at mitigating congestion and improving road safety.

How do the signals work?

The ramp signals use smart technology to communicate with traffic detectors embedded into the road surface. The sensors detect the speed and volume of highway traffic flow, and then communicate with the signals at various on-ramps to help maximise highway traffic flow.

As traffic conditions approach congestion, the ramp signals communicate with each other and moderate signal timings at ramps across the highway to begin managing the flow of traffic onto the highway at specific locations, thereby keeping the highway flowing at an optimal rate for as long as possible.

Once it starts to clear, the other nearby ramp signals will automatically adjust to their original settings.

The ramp signals will generally only operate during high-demand periods, such as the morning peak period, when traffic flow on the highway approaches its maximum capacity, or in response to an incident or bad weather.

How drivers should respond

As motorists approach the highway on-ramp, they should keep an eye out for illuminated electronic signs warning them that the ramp signals are in operation. If the sign is illuminated, motorists should be prepared to stop at the ramp signals when a red signal is displayed.

As motorists enter the highway on-ramp, they will notice a pair of ramp signals at the entrance to the highway. The signals operate like standard traffic signals with red, yellow and green phases. If the ramp signal is red, motorists will need to come to a complete stop and wait for the signal to turn green before proceeding. When the light turns green, one car in each lane should proceed along the on-ramp and safely merge onto the highway.

Additional traffic lanes have been built at the on-ramps to provide extra storage capacity for vehicles. Motorists are encouraged to use these additional lanes to help traffic flow on the on-ramps and limit queuing. At each green light, one car per lane is permitted to proceed. At locations where there are two traffic lanes at ramp signals that merge into one lane to enter the highway, normal road rules apply.