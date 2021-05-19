What Ipswich climate protesters want you to know

Extinction Rebellion protesters were eager for Ipswich showgoers to hear their message. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Extinction Rebellion protesters were eager for Ipswich showgoers to hear their message. Photo: Ebony Graveur

“THE kids look at our signs, turn to their parents and ask ‘dad, what’s climate chaos?’.”

That’s just one reason Robyn Whale and two friends headed to the Ipswich Showgrounds on Friday morning, signs in tow.

The trio are fighting climate change alongside hundreds of thousands of supporters worldwide as part of the Extinction Rebellion movement.

Ms Whale, Karalee, said the trio displayed signs sporting slogans such as “save our dying planet”, “Covid today, climate change tomorrow”, and “take action now” near the showgrounds’ front gate.

LOCAL NEWS: BREAKING: Teen in hospital after motorbike crash

“We’re trying to draw people’s attentions to climate chaos,” Ms Whale said.

“Basically to get people thinking about it.”



She said she had seen children ask their parents about the signs.

Extinction Rebellion protesters were eager for Ipswich showgoers to think about their message. Photo: Ebony Graveur

“Sometimes (the parents) just ignore the kids but sometimes they have to explain it and that gets people thinking,” she said.

“We feel very anxious that people are just ignoring what’s happening – they don’t know what to do about it so they pretend it’s not happening.”

On Friday, a woman visiting the Show with her grandchildren stopped to chat with the trio.

“She told us we were doing a good job and said she felt she should be there with us,” Ms Whale said.

“She said she’s worried about what’s happening in the world and is anxious about her grandchildren’s future.”

LOCAL NEWS: Man swipes $300 winnings from Ipswich pokies machine

Ms Whale said, since she began protesting climate change two years ago, she had noticed fewer people arguing against the evidence of climate change.

“The number of people who will argue the point and call you crazy has fallen dramatically,” she said.

“A lot more people have realised it is actually happening.”

She said people would approach the group, champion its cause and ask how to contribute.

LOCAL NEWS: The Ipswich suburbs experiencing the most growth

“People come and say ‘what am I supposed to do?’ and I tell them the first thing they need to do is educate themselves,” she said.

“Don’t just listen to me – I’m just an individual.

“Go and find out what’s actually happening and then find out what you can do about it personally, talk to your local council, member of parliament and push for change.”



Supporters of the movement gather on Friday afternoons from 4pm at D’Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich.

“Some days we rock up and there are only five of us but some days we rock up and there are 15,” Ms Whale said.



Read more news by Ebony Graveur.