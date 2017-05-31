23°
Ash defends good friend and doubles partner in same sex row

Leo Schlink, Herald Sun in Paris | 31st May 2017 11:02 AM
Ipswich tennis product Ashleigh Barty in action against Samantha Stosur during the Miami Open tennis tournament earlier this year.
Ipswich tennis product Ashleigh Barty in action against Samantha Stosur during the Miami Open tennis tournament earlier this year. ERIK S. LESSER

IPSWICH-based Ashleigh Barty has revealed some of the emotional anguish Casey Dellacqua endured last week in the wake of Margaret Court's attack on same sex marriage.

Barty is among a swelling group of players to distance themselves from the grand slam legend's hardline stance on gay unions.

She said her doubles partner Dellacqua, who has two children with her partner Amanda Judd, was deeply upset over Court's decision to no longer travel with Qantas because of the airline's support of same sex marriage.

'Case' did a damn good job last week to stay strong and it was a big week for her," Barty said. "Obviously it was a big week, not just for Casey, but everyone in Australian tennis.

"I personally respect and admire Margaret for what she did as a tennis player.

"She's probably one of the biggest champions and most accomplished sportswomen out of Australia, not just of tennis.

"In my point of view, I certainly diagree with her views and everybody is entitled to their views but when there was a bit of a personal attack on someone so close to me, I don't think that's right.

"It was time for us to stand up, not only for 'Case' but for everyone.

"As the tweet said, enough is enough."

Court has been pilloried by a growing number of players, some of whom might consider boycotting playing Australian Open matches next year on Margaret Court Arena.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ashleigh barty ipswich tennis margret court same sex issue in sport

