What international researcher misses most about Ipswich

Former Ipswich international swimmer Dr Jenny McMahon has received an Order of Australia Medal for her valuable research. She’s pictured with husband Chris.

CONDUCTING much of her valuable research in Tasmania, Dr Jenny McMahon still appreciates Ipswich.

She has good friends in the city where she grew up.

“I miss different things to when I was a kid,’’ the former international swimmer said.

“I love the history and culture of Ipswich, all of the old buildings and railyards.’’

However, she’s reminded of that in her current home in Launceston, where she works as a senior lecturer at the University of Tasmania.

“Tassie’s got lots of history. It’s really great,’’ she said. “Really old buildings, it’s beautiful.’’

Dr McMahon married another PhD graduate Chris nearly 20 years ago. They have children Finn, 14, and Zane, 17.

She’s focused on education to increase the awareness of physical and emotional abuse that athletes can be subjected to, including daily weight pressures, body shape issues, overtraining and being ignored after missing national teams.