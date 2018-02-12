Menu
What happens when serial offender ignores defect notice

r33irby
by r33irby

SERIAL unlicensed driver offender Peres Alwara Skipwith found a police "immobilisation notice" slapped on his Holden Commodore but simply ignored it and drove home.

When police turned up at his Marsden home soon after, the engine was warm and the notice could be seen crumpled up and on the floor of his silver Commodore.

Skipwith, 33, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to repeat driving unlicensed offences - at Marsden on November 24, 2017, and at Brassall on February 5 - driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on February 5; and contravening a police direction by not completing a drug diversion program.

Skipwith had previously twice failed to appear in court.

Ipswich magistrate Louisa Pink said he was clearly a serial unlicensed driver who showed disregard to the laws and to the court.

She outlined his driving offences and fined him $1400 - sent to SPER.

Skipwith was disqualified from driving for three months.

