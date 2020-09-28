Menu
Letters to the Editor

What happens when profits comes before people

28th Sep 2020 11:03 AM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: In 1997 John Howard and several wealthy aged care providers designed and introduced the current aged care process we know today.

It is a process that today would be judged as a complete conflict of interest and a political failure.

It is a totally privatised system designed to attract high levels of private investment, that can be exploited by the wealthy to provide high levels of financial returns for small outlays.

The whole process was driven by greed.

Unfortunately over the years exploitation, financial greed, manipulation and political ineptitude and political incompetence have almost destroyed the entire process.

Reduced staffing, reduced wages and lack of qualification became the order of the day to produce the outcomes the providers wanted. Care was at a minimum level.

With no supervision levels of abuse, physical neglect, poor administration, food denial and medical neglect became the order of the day.

Currently it has been revealed that at least 100 elderly people in care are being seriously assaulted every week. Why is the government doing nothing?

Scott Morrison is conspicuous by his absence as he always is when a crisis occurs.

The government provided a high level of funding but due to a lack of government oversight and supervision  all this money was being siphoned off for private investment by greedy providers leaving very little money for the people left in aged care.

When Scott Morrison became treasurer  he reduced government support further  for the aged care system by one billion seven hundred thousand dollars.

A process which finally put the nails in the coffin of  our aged care system and gave us the failed process that we see today.

Inattention, lack of political oversight, lack of accountability should not be used as an excuse for continued political inaction. 

Why do our lazy, incompetent politicians continue to bury their heads in the sand and deny this failure is happening.

Scott Morrison continues to deny anything is wrong.

Personally I think he should be held accountable for the failures and removed from office.

It appears that will be what we have to do to get the Aged Care System we desperately need to support and protect our vulnerable elderly citizens.

All we really need is for Scott Morrison to do the job that he is highly paid to do.

We are waiting,stop the excuses and get on with it.       

Douglas Young, Silkstone

