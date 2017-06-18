Paul's unusual Cup perspective from the neighbour's driveway

Videroni St resident Paul Broom is happy to prop up a plastic chair and have a soft drink with the neighbours to watch as tens of thousands of punters descend on Ipswich Turf Club.

HE'S lived beside the biggest social event on the Ipswich calendar for 53 years but Paul Broom has never placed a bet, bought a drink at the bar or even walked through the gates of the Ipswich Cup.

He doesn't drink and doesn't gamble but likes to be part of the fun.

"I sit out when the neighbours are chatty, I don't pay that much attention to it simply because I do live here," he said from his plastic throne on Saturday.

"It's very interesting the next morning, I come out and sit on the footpath and I have lots of wallets and phones that I take up to the police station.

"Everyone has a bit of a stumble and drops them.

"I've got all the entertainment I need here and I couldn't be bothered gambling. There's no point.

"We just have a chat and look at the horses, swear when they don't win like everybody else even though we don't have any money on them."

He said he's never been bothered by poor behaviour or drunk patrons.

"It's a day out, an excuse to put on very expensive clothes and get plastered," he said.

"Normally people are very well behaved, especially last year."