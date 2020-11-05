Menu
Elizabeth Turner at Brisbane Supreme Court in 2016 where it is alleged she gave false testimony.
Crime

What happens next in case against fugitive’s mum

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
5th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
PROSECUTION have closed their case against a mother accused of helping her businessman-turned-fugitive son flee the country on a yacht and lie about his death.

Elizabeth Anne Turner is charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and giving false testimony to the Brisbane Supreme Court.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Over three days a Mackay District Court jury heard evidence from 15 witnesses as well as tapped phone calls, a court hearing audio and viewed multiple documents linked to the case.

It is alleged Mrs Turner helped her son Markis Turner abscond from Australia on-board a yacht the Shangri-La purchased in Cairns and later re-registered in Poland under the name Diogenes.

Mr Turner was arrested and charged in May 2011 with high level cocaine smuggling, trafficking and possession when his mother helped secure his bail release with $70,000 in cash and a $450,000 surety.

The case was listed in Mackay Supreme Court in September 2015. At that point Mr Turner was on weekly reporting conditions.

The court heard he signed his bail with Mackay police on August 14, 2015 and then disappeared until his arrest on September 15, 2017 in the Philippines.

On April 21, 2016 Mrs Turner - who owns the Mount Coolon Hotel and a workers camp in Moranbah with her husband - is accused of lying to the supreme court, during a hearing about the surety, that she believed her son had taken his own life.

Markis Scott Turner was arrested in the Philippines in September 2017.
She is also charged with lying about whether or not she had access to a mobile phone during a three-week road trip she took with her husband around the same time her son went missing.

Mrs Turner's barrister claims Mr Turner used his client's money and accounts, without her knowledge, to flee the country and made it look like his mother was involved.

The trial will continue at 2pm today. Judge Suzanne Sheridan told the jury an issue had arisen that required legal argument and submissions.

mackay courts mackay crime mackay district court markis scott turner
