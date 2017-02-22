What happens for young buyers?

LAST week the news broke that the Federal Coalition was split over whether to make changes to the capital gains tax discount. Malcolm Turnbull's nuanced response was that he would not follow the path of the ALP. His finance minister, Matthias Cormann, was more direct: there would be no changes to the CGT. Now relative newcomer, Michael Sukkar, has been left to work out a viable housing affordability plan.

The obvious options of negative gearing and capital gains changes have been ruled out, home ownership rates are the lowest in six decades and the IMF noted this month that negative gearing is pushing property prices to extremes. Does he continue to assuage the powerful property lobby or give more support to young people seeking to own their first home?

F. CARROLL

Moorooka