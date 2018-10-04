What happened to these failed Ipswich businesses

LAST DRINKS: Johhny Ringo's in the Top of Town has been closed since May.

LAST DRINKS: Johhny Ringo's in the Top of Town has been closed since May. David Nielsen

BUCKING bull rides and trendy suburban café vibes were promised but within month of opening, these Ipswich business have disappeared.

All is quiet at once bustling lunch hot spot at a major intersection in Ipswich - and it has been all year.

Five Ways Cafe at the iconic five ways at Newtown opened in great fan fare in November but a month later the stoves went cold, the coffee machine ran dry and the lights were turned off.

That was in January and despite repeated promises of reopening to hopeful diners earlier this year, the once-popular destination is still deserted.

In December, owners said they had shut for 'a few weeks', later the same year they promised to re-open after Christmas, in early January, it was announced doors would open in 'a few weeks'.

In late January, re-opening was promised for mid-February, in early February it was delayed to March, and on March 16, re-opening was promised for mid-April.

In late March, Managing Director Alan Ikin said the extended closure has been frustrating, but necessary and doors would re-open in April.

Since then, signage outside the building has been taken down and managers have not returned calls.

Now the building has been stripped bare and owners have put it on the lease market.

Meanwhile, in the top of town, fans of the 'honky tonk bucking bull' bar Johnny Ringo's have been left disappointed for moths after the business closed earlier this year.

Jonny Ringo's is popular in Brisbane for live country music, "Ranga" the resident mechanical bull, Daisy Dukes Karaoke Hall and barbecue menu meals.

Plans were revealed in August to open the "whole shebang, kit and kaboodle" in the old Hotel Metropole building on Brisbane St.

Already famous Johnny Ringo's owner Brett Ringo promised good old country hospitality, a relaxed and casual atmosphere, free entry, free mechanical bull rides all day and night and 'the best country rock bands in Australia'.

The building has been empty since May.