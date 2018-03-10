What happened to Paul? Six years on, family has no answers

HEARTBREAK: It's been six years since Bundaberg man Paul Stevenson went missing and his daughter Nikki is still looking for answers.

SIX years ago today, Nikki Stevenson was watching footy and chatting with her dad, Paul.

He was sipping a beer. She was pregnant with her first daughter.

It was a regular night in a Bundaberg family's life, and as it came to a close, Nikki gave her "brilliant, fun and outgoing" dad a hug and kiss and went on her way.

Paul already had the next day, Sunday, March 11, 2012, planned out.

Paul was 47 when he vanished from a section of Mt Perry Gin Gin Rd.

He'd go for a morning ride on his 1978 Honda CB750 motorcycle before attending a meeting at 9am, but it would be a meeting he'd never make.

That day, his phone rang out. Then it rang out again, and again. His family knew something was very wrong.

Two days later, his "pride and joy" motorbike was found moderately damaged down an embankment on Mt Perry-Gin Gin Rd, along with his helmet.

There were some scrapes on the bike and an indicator had been busted, but no signs of a high speed crash. There was no blood.

Paul Stevenson's family gather at the place where his motorcycle was found in 2012.

With Paul being a seasoned motorbike rider, there's no way he would have taken the bends and winds of the road carelessly, according to his daughter.

A couple of snakes were hiding beneath the bike, but there were no clues and no certainties other than one - Paul, a beloved father and popular community member - had vanished.

He'd planned to ride to Paradise Dam that morning.

Random adventures were nothing unusual for the diesel mechanic who would often venture off and come home excitedly recounting the places he'd explored.

SEARCH TEAM: The AGL rescue helicopter lifts off for another sweep of the surrounding bushland in the search for missing motorcyclist Paul Stevenson.

"It was common for him to do that sort of stuff," daughter Nikki says.

"My husband's family live at Mt Perry Rd, you see that traffic going past and I just wonder how something like that has happened and no one has seen him.

"What we covered in the search was crazy and number of of volunteers was crazy, you just think, how could anything be missed?"

According to the Coroner, Paul has passed away. But even after holding a memorial service, his family can't find peace.

Missing: Paul Stevenson aged 47.

"It's just at a point where we need answers," Nikki said.

"We've all got to move on with our lives, you've still got to move on but you can't grieve.

"Over the past six years other than the initial search and trying to uncover what happened to dad we had a couple of sightings in the first few weeks but we've basically hit a big block we can't get around."

Nikki has been left in limbo, forced to consider fates from a stroke or heart attack to more sinister events, even torture.

"Nothing specifically leads to one thing," she said.

GREEN DAY: Nikki Stevenson's father Paul Stevenson went missing one year ago. Nikki is encouraging people to wear green on Monday 11 March to raise awareness about Paul Stevenson and the other families who are going through difficult times dealing with missing family members.

"I try to keep an open mind and you try and think has an accident happened or foul play - there's always bad scenarios with everything.

"No matter how much you push it away, there's always different scenarios."

With no action on any of his accounts since he went missing, Nikki is calling on the public to come forward with any small piece of information.

"If people even found anything of dad's like his cards or wallet it would help," she said.

"All we're after is answers, even small information to spark answers.

"At the moment we've got absolutely nothing."

The pain of his disappearance hit particularly hard last year when Nikki got married and her father wasn't there.

"He was the kind of dad who would absolutely go above and beyond," she said.

"He was always involved in everything we did as kids.

MISSING DAD: Paul Stevenson with his daughter, Nikki.

"We couldn't have asked for a better dad. I always wonder what dad would have been like with his granddaughters."

Nikki, now a mum of two, lives on a rural cattle station and says she wants people to stop and think how they would feel if it was their parent who had vanished.

"If anyone knows anything just come forward, it's all anonymous, no one needs to know," she said.

"Hug your loved ones a little bit tighter because you never know when it's the last time."

Paul Stevenson was 47 when he went missing six years ago, and was seen around 4am that morning getting fuel before taking off on an unknown route to Paradise Dam.

He was wearing a black leather jacket and a black full face helmet and possibly jeans.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.