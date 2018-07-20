What happened to the Ipswich party scene

PUBS and clubs at the top of Brisbane St have witnessed 10 major developments in the past two decades.

It all started when an old bank building was turned into a nightclub in the mid '90s.

The Vault Nightclub opened at 134 Brisbane St in 1994. It was named after the cement cellars under the floor.

The building was originally a bank and cement safes were later used to store drinks. The teller windows at the front are still visible.

The name changed to Club City in the mid '90s. Then Players Nightclub opened in 1999.

The site sold for $600,000 in February 2005. It was at the time the only venue in Ipswich with a 3am licence.

The nightclub re-opened as Cocktails in August 2010 after a two-month refurbishment.

Cocktails director John McGee said at the time that the club would feature state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, an outdoor smoking area, new lounges and fully renovated bars and toilets.

The business went on the market for $1.99m in February 2015.

A "duelling piano bar" was proposed in May 2015 before it closed permanently in mid-2015.

The building sold for $710,000 in March 2017 after close to a year on the market.

Plans to re-open as Switch Nightclub were revealed in July last year.

It was about the same time Hotel Metropole, at 253 Brisbane St, closed without explanation. The business had been open for five years.

Switch Nightclub opened in October but didn't survive until Christmas.

It debuted a few weeks after Johnny Ringo's opened in the old Hotel Metropole building.

In April, original Club Metro owner Jason Trembath announced he planned to re-open the old favourite down the street at number 134 Brisbane St. Club Metro opened in May, a few weeks before Johnny Ringo's closed.

Last month, popular and long-standing venue Dusty's Bar and BBQ closed at 215 Brisbane St.