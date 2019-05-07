What happened the day Fred Nile came to town

LEADING LIGHTS: Reverend Fred Nile with his wife Silvana at The Ramada in Ballina where they plan to show a movie on Fred Nile's life.

WHO and where are the Christian Democratic Party's mysterious candidates for Page and Richmond?

CDP leader Fred Nile, and his wife - newly selected senate candidate Silvana Nile - were in Ballina yesterday, but the party's local candidates were nowhere to be seen.

Mr Nile took a back seat on talking up his party as his wife revealed herself as the shining beacon of light for the political party.

Her main policies include zero tolerance for domestic violence and child pornography, and freedom of speech and religion.

Others includes the removal of "Safe School" transgender programs from Australian schools, Pro Life - no abortion and no euthanasia, Support Traditional Marriage, One Law - No Sharia Law and Sharia Courts, increase intake of Christian refugees, increase police numbers and salaries, increase drought relief for farmers, affordable housing.

Mr Nile said he was in the region to show his new documentary Love Him Or Loathe Him - Fred Nile, which is based on The Hon Rev Niles's 38 years as the longest serving parliamentarian in NSW history.

"We are here to show Fred's film and his legacy and what he's done across the state, and the influences he has had across the nation but at the same time to promote to people that we are standing in this election," Mrs Nile said.

Mr Nile gave the low-down on the party's candidates for Page, revealing him as a long-time friend.

"Peter Walker is an Aboriginal leader, has been for many years and is a friend of mine," Mr Nile said.

"Years ago when I was first standing he was my number two candidate because I strongly support the Aboriginal people and that's why I voted for the Aboriginal Land Rights Bill. My vote preceded the deciding vote to pass that law."

Media manager and number two on the CDP Senate ticket Annie Wright said: "The Aboriginal people know he's a great advocate for them.

"He's supported them long before 'I'm Sorry'.

"Aboriginals love him."

Local campaign coordinator, David Felsch, said little was known about the Richmond candidate, Morgan Cox.

"This other person is a fair way away and we don't know a real lot about him. I can't offer you anything in depth about him. We know he's a devoted Christian and he has made himself available to be on the paper," he said.

"I know that he's a family man with a couple of kids."

Despite 2016 Census data revealing the Northern Rivers as a middle-aged community of non-believers growing at a steady rate, Mr Felsch said he didn't believe the party was fighting a losing battle here.

"In the state election one person of 35 in Alstonville voted for CDP. One person in 50 voted for CDP in Ballina and one person in 200 voted for CDP in Byron Bay."

He said he thought the "non-believing pocket" was "due to the alternate lifestyle".

"It's the type of theology that we have no God and we can do what we like, and they do tend to congregate in this area because it seems to be attracting that type of person."

"It's not a losing battle. There's pockets of believers and non-believers."