Barnaby Joyce
Barnaby Joyce
Opinion

What finally tipped Natalie Joyce over the edge?

Shelley Strachan
by
21st Jun 2018 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:51 PM
Subscriber only

YOU can't help but not blame Natalie Joyce for wanting to throw a brick at the television when she was watching Barney and Vik tell all for a cool $150,000 the other night.

It would not have been an easy thing to sit through.

 

Barnaby Joyce and Natalie Joyce in happier times.
Barnaby Joyce and Natalie Joyce in happier times.

After two years of dignified silence, the thing that finally tipped Natalie over the edge was the way the loved up interview, and Barnaby's words and actions, had made her daughters look and, no doubt, feel: overlooked, no longer important.

Sebastian is the son he's always wanted.

 

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce
Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce

I've no doubt whatsoever Barnaby is very sorry about the hurt he has caused his first family, and that he could well be headed for some sort of breakdown. But I have to commend Natalie for sticking up for herself and her children. Go girl!

 

CANDID: Barnaby Joyce caught eyeing off former staffer and current partner Vikki Campion back at a summit in 2016.
CANDID: Barnaby Joyce caught eyeing off former staffer and current partner Vikki Campion back at a summit in 2016.

Not that he has gotten off scott free. He has suffered I am sure. And there will be more to come. But there has been an increasing scarcity of dignity around Barnaby and a sense that things are in freefall.

Where that freefall will end, who knows. Not back in the Deputy PM's seat, I'll wager.

 

Barnaby Joyce at the end of Section C of the Bruce Hwy upgrade south of Gympie.
Barnaby Joyce at the end of Section C of the Bruce Hwy upgrade south of Gympie.

Michael McCormack has filled the void seamlessly since Barney's departure.

He may not have about him the big, affable, country larrikin vibe that Barnaby carried, but he has his own sense of style and leadership - and dignity.

Stay tuned. This story is not finished.

Gympie Times

    Local Partners