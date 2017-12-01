WHAT TO EXPECT: Heavy rain, flash flooding on the way

UP to 300mm of rain could fall on the southeast in the coming days as a low-pressure system develops further south.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned residents to brace for heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

In Ipswich, there is also a chance of thunderstorms.

In a statement released today, the BoM says showers and thunderstorm activity would begin today further north in the state.

Flooding and damaging winds are possible as the weather trough moves through southern Queensland.

The most intense falls will be on Sunday and Monday and the southeast is expected to cop the heaviest rainfall with 80-150mm possible each day, in isolated areas.

According to the BoM Ipswich residents should brace for up to 100mm of rain with the chance of flash flooding and developing thunderstorms which may bring damaging winds.

A flood watch has already been issued stretching from Gladstone to the NSW border, and as far inland as Kingaroy.

A minor flood warning was issued for the Brisbane and Bremer Rivers yesterday and Sunday and Monday's forecast may lead to renewed river level rises across this area.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to ease significantly into Tuesday as the trough system moves offshore.

The BoM has warned the system is unpredictable and the forecasts could change.

"There is still some uncertainty regarding the timing and intensity of this system, and we are urging the public to stay tuned for specific warnings throughout this weather event," the BoM says.

The heaviest falls on Sunday and Monday will be focussed around eastern districts south of Rockhampton and Emerald, including Gladstone, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

An initial flood watch has been issued for coastal catchments between Gladstone and the New South Wales border. https://t.co/6Jdu3yzs5w #qldflood pic.twitter.com/y5hClZGsjp — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) December 1, 2017

Are you ready for anything?

MOTHER nature is unpredictable and while the BoM says modelling does not indicate there is a risk of a repeat of the devastating 2011 floods, things can change quickly.

Flash flooding is likely this summer.

On its Get Ready website, the Queensland Government warns floods can happen anywhere in Queensland and waters can rise quickly.

Entering flood waters is never advised and even 30cm can be dangerous or a potential health risk.

Make sure you have an emergency plan in place before the weather arrives.

If it's flooded, forget it.