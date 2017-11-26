What election result says about LNP in Ipswich

LNP IS MIA: Not one volunteer was spotted in a blue shirt, representing the LNP at Brassall.

SUPPORT for the LNP has collapsed in the Ipswich region.

Results from Saturday's election show One Nation took votes from Labor but the controversial party's impact was starker on the LNP.

In Ipswich West, primary votes for the LNP dropped from 10,911 in 2015 to 3,768 on Saturday.

That collapse in voter support was reflected in the lack of volunteers on the ground at polling booths throughout the day.

The LNP didn't announce candidates for the two seats of Ipswich and Ipswich West until more than a week after the election was announced.

Both candidates were Corflute candidates from Brisbane and Logan.

Pre-election polling showed One Nation would strip the LNP of votes across the Ipswich region with the contest expected to be between One Nation and the Labor Party.

But the long-standing major party's poor performance on the night has been labelled "extraordinary" by Labor Federal MP and veteran politician Shayne Neumann, particularly in Ipswich West.

It wasn't that long ago the LNP held Ipswich West.

In 2012, LNP's Sean Choat took the seat from Labor with a strong 43.54% of the primary vote.

"It's clear One Nation has taken some of the Labor vote but for every vote they took off Labor, they took about four votes off LNP," Mr Neumann said.

Mr Neumann said it was clear the LNP had an "organisational issue" and the party's refusal to state its position on forming government with One Nation had been damaging.

"First of all, they had the wrong leader," Mr Neumann said.

"They would have been better off sticking with Lawrence Springborg."

He said the LNP hadn't recovered from the Campbell Newman era during which Tim Nicholls was treasurer.

"The first week and a half the LNP ran an efficient and effective campaign, putting their policies forward, which is a smart thing to do," Mr Neumann said.

"But they lost their way when they couldn't answer the question on One Nation.

"Small liberals everywhere would have been repulsed at the idea of the LNP forming government with One Nation."