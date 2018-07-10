What does the future hold for Health City?

THE future vision for Springfield's Health City includes another university, a living lab and more public hospital places.

International design firm Broadway Malyan won the chance to design the 52ha site and Director Ed Baker launched the plans at this year's Shifting Health by Design symposium.

Springfield City Group CEO of Education, Health and Smart City Enterprises Terry Kearney has since taken the plans to Melbourne and Sydney as SCG looks Australia-wide and internationally for investment partners to make the design a reality.

"You've got the opportunity in a 52ha greenfield site to design a unique offering of health and wellness services for this community," Mr Kearney said.

"It will be centred with a living laboratory which will be the focus for people's engagement in their own health and wellness journey through communities population health study and research.

"We want to shift health by design away from illness to health and wellness from birth to death."

Broadway Malyan director Ed Baker launching the new design for Springfield Health City recently.

The winning design includes a multi-level John Nugent Way, including cafes, playground and a jogging track all with a health park at the centre.

There's bikes for hire, an expanded Mater Hospital with a mental hospital, medical research facilities, a technology centre and more.

Mr Kearney said the Mater had approval to expand to 1200 beds and Aveo had approval for 2500 units which was factored into the design.

The plans, he said, would create a new value proposition around health and possibly different delivery parameters in the future.

Mr Kearney also said the vision for a health city focussed on wellness started with the idea for Springfield.

Harvard Medical did the original overview which was then put into action in 2016 and the last Shifting Health by Design symposium.