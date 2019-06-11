What does an idol star and spinning horses have in common?

IF you wondered what "flying the flag for outback heroes" looked like, imagine two 890 kilogram bullocks standing on top of a truck trailer.

The spectacle is just one of the sights show patrons at the 2019 Rockhampton Agricultural Show will see on Wednesday and Thursday.

Brought to the beef capital as part of the Rooftop Express Show, the bullocks are just two of the 27 animals used in their performance.

Director Dave Manchon said the team looked forward to putting on a show, but were worried to perform in front of Rocky's agricultural experts.

"With Rocky being the beef capital of Australia we are a bit nervous about coming up with a wild west show," he said.

"There will be a lot of good cattle people, good horse people and good dog people at the show."

This year's show will be the second time Rooftop Express performs in Rockhampton, but Mr Manchon said the quality of the two performances were worlds apart.

"They can expect someone who was in grade 3 that's now graduated and done grade 12 or even a tertiary degree" he said.

"Hopefully we can make the graziers laugh, the mums and dads laugh and the kids laugh."

Mr Manchon said their act was a combination of comedy and tricks.

The Rooftop Express Show will also bring their record-holding act to the showgrounds.

"Our Australian stock horse Rooftop Rocky is the only horse in the world to be ridden up the roof of a trailer without a bridle," he said.

The act is being eagerly anticipated, particularly by Rockhampton Regional Council Cr Ellen Smith.

Cr Smith also looked forward to seeing the commercial cattle judging return to the show after 17 years.

"There's a great agriculture feel being brought back to the show," Cr Smith said.

"We are the beef capital of Australia we have some wonderful graziers and they produce some of the best cattle in Australia."

The produce section is also expected to increase this year, with many local schools supporting the section.

Cr Smith hoped to see at least 30,000 patrons pass through the gates.

Clayton McCann from the animal nursery, June 11. Meg Bolton

"We've taken the community along on the journey... everyone has been very supportive and I think we will have a great crowd," Cr Smith said.

Australian Idol star Shannon Noll will take centre stage tonight at 8.30pm.

The show will run from Wednesday until Friday with animals, competitions, food fashion and flowers, shops and entertainment filling the showground.