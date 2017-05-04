THREE months after taking over operations of the night market in Booval, organisers have announced it is closing.

Booval Family Fair Twilight Market organiser Mick Schmidt said although he had high hopes at the start of the year, support had not been strong.

"Unfortunately the numbers don't stack up from the community or the stall holders,” he said.

What do you think makes a successful market in Ipswich? Here's what you said on Facebook...

Tahlia Russell - "All it is, is food food food. Me personally, I would love to see small business like handmade things, baby stalls, candles, plants... whatever, just not so much food.”

Krystal Maree - "I went three weeks ago and there were more stalls, handcrafts, etc than food.”

Marie Godfrey - "We were there last Saturday and it was the first time we had ever been. Didn't know (or was even told) that pension card holders got in free. Paid $2 per person (partner and myself) for basically a waste of time. It took us all of about 10 minutes to look at about seven stalls and 15 minutes to eat. Not much there in the way of anything. There were maybe 15-20 patrons all up. Was so disappointed and felt like that $4 to get in could've been saved. Very poorly run and variety of stalls was quite sad. Although the guy who sells all the smoked goods and jerkey had some awesome products!”

Cherie Christine - "Try some atmosphere! A bitumen car park with fluorescent lighting does not constitute an inviting atmosphere... just saying. Also, check out the quality of stall holders before inviting them to participate in your market.”

Micky Hasted - "The Handmade Expo has been running for nine years this year at the Ipswich Turf Club, must say that they are doing something right.”

Natasha Boo - "There are so many food markets these days that if you supported all of them you would be overweight in a month. Maybe had it been more a fresh food market (fruit and vegetables) it would have done better or just general stalls that sell something other than "fast” food.”

Susan Berderow - "I love food markets, flea markets, baby markets and craft markets - and I'll buy quality plants and fruit and veg if in the mood. Why can't all of these stallholders be allowed in, instead of restricting it to cheap Chinese junk stalls as well as the food vans. Eat Street in Brisbane has a magical and community feel to it. These markets at Booval were sitting at cheap plastic tables over oil patches in a dirty old car park. People want atmosphere when they dine out. I would come back in an instant if they moved to the showgrounds with lights up among the fig trees, beautiful Cameron Park at Booval or somewhere similar. I realise that weather would affect these venues but how many show up to Booval when raining anyway? Think variety of stalls, think aesthetics and think professionalism, especially when dealing with people over social media.”