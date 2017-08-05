What do mayoral hopefuls stand for?

WHAT do each of the 11 mayoral candidates stand for?

We can assume the two candidates who are councillors and have been for more than a decade stand for the top-down approach to development they have supported while in council.

What do each of the other nine candidates stand for?

Do any of them stand for IDIT?

Integrity first, with no possible perception of conflict of interest such as direct participation in property development such as Ipswich City Properties Pty Ltd?

Development from below, directed at improving the well-being of existing Ipswich residents as a priority, starting with those who are most disadvantaged, including the young unemployed?

Inclusion and transparency, by involving citizens directly in decision-making at regular and frequent public stakeholder consultations?

GRAHAM DOUGLAS

Eastern Heights