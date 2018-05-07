What did police find in this prisoner's lap

A BURGLAR from Goodna was in a police lock-up when officers found him with drugs.

His behaviour, including having a towel draped over his lap and groin area, raised the suspicions of officers who went into his Brisbane cell to have a closer look.

Daniel Robin Stevens, 30, from Goodna, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to entering a dwelling house at Buccan and stealing around September 18, 2017; possession of dangerous drug (marijuana) in Brisbane City on November 19; possession of drug utensils; unlawful possession of a restricted drug Naloxone; failing to appear in court; and contravening a community service work order.

Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said Stevens was involved in a burglary at a Buccan home.

Stolen items included a laptop computer, jewellery, perfume, CDs, digital cameras, and a coin collection.

Sgt Colston said under his towel Stevens was found to have contraband, a red balloon, some marijuana leaf in clip seal bags, Naloxone, and two cut-down syringes.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said, while Stevens agreed to do community service for prior offences, he was "unmotivated to do the hours".

The court heard he went into custody in November for contravening the community service order.

He was released but returned to custody in late April. Stevens was sentenced to 12 months' jail - suspended for 18 months.