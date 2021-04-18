Daniel Andrews delays return to work following injury

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has provided an injury update through social media, where he revealed he would not be rushed back into office in time for the state budget in May.

The 48-year-old Mr Andrews was lucky to have avoided permanent spinal damage after slipping on wet stairs at a holiday home on the Mornington Peninsula in March.

He was hospitalised for six days before returning home to rehabilitate a broken vertebra and fractured ribs.

On Sunday, Mr Andrews wrote that he had been undertaking light walking sessions as part of his recovery and aimed to return to work in June.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews spent six days in hospital.

"Just wanted to give everyone an update," Mr Andrews posted on Twitter. "Thanks to the best of care, I'm making slow and steady progress.

"A couple of weeks ago when I started daily walks, I could only manage about 15 minutes - now I'm out for almost an hour."

The Victorian state budget is to be delivered on May 20 but Mr Andrews said he would not be back at work in time.

Deputy premier James Merlino has been acting premier in Mr Andrews' absence.

"My physio is also going well, but it's clear I won't be able to return to work before the State Budget in May," Mr Andrews posted.

"The good news is my team of specialists are confident that I will be back in June.

"You only get one chance to properly recover from serious injuries and while it's frustrating to be away from work, there is no alternative.

"We just have to wait until the ribs and spinal fracture have properly healed.

Daniel Andrews posted this picture in a health update on social media.

"I want to thank @JamesMerlinoMP and all the team who are working so hard and doing so well. And, of course another big thank you to the health professionals who are looking after me.

"Above all, thanks to all those Victorians who have sent messages of love and support - it means a lot.

"I'm being regularly reviewed by my medical team and I'll provide more updates in the weeks ahead."

Mr Andrews sustained the injuries on March 9 when he slipped on wooden steps at the front of a rented beach house.

"I landed flat on my back and hit the steps hard directly below the shoulder blades fracturing at least five ribs and sustaining an acute compression fracture of the T7 vertebra," he said days after the accident.

"I narrowly avoided permanent damage to my spinal cord."

