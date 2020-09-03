Menu
Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young.
What COVID case means for local aged care facility

Lachlan Mcivor
3rd Sep 2020 9:49 AM
QUEENSLAND has recorded two new COVID-19 cases overnight, including an aged care worker from a Laidley facility.

Both cases, a man and a woman in their 30s, are believed to be linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster.

All residents of Carinity Karinya Place will be tested and any colleagues the positive case came into contact with have gone into self-isolation.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young praised the quick response by the facility once it realised a staff member had tested positive.

She said the risk for residents as a result was “very low”.

“That’s a very, very good facility … they had their COVID safe plan they put into place,” she said.

“It’s a reasonably small facility. The risk for the facility is very low.

“They knew exactly what to do and it was handled beautifully.”

The staff member did not work while they had symptoms but Dr Young warned that people are most infectious before symptoms start to show.

Carinity currently has spare capacity so residents can spread out and have their own bathroom.

“The staff worker worked in a staff area,” Dr Young said.

“They didn’t have contact directly with any of the residents.”

There are now 30 active cases across Queensland with the “vast majority” of those linked to the cases from the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and the Queensland Corrective Services Academy in Wacol.

Queensland recorded two new cases on Wednesday; a female healthcare worker in her 30s and a student at Staines Memorial College in Redbank Plains.

Dr Young said the two new cases announced on Thursday are known contacts of already confirmed cases and are both contacts of each other.

She urged anyone with friends or family in aged care facilities to avoid face-to-face visits, even with Father’s Day on Sunday.

“We’re starting to see two weeks into this cluster that we’ve got control,” she said.

“It’s too early to say we’ve solved it. A couple of cases each day is good news.”

