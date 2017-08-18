What Costco 'gasoline' prices mean for Ipswich drivers

OUTSIDE the bulk cake, pretzels and jelly beans, the Costco effect travels beyond the grocery retail market and has the ability to impact petrol prices.

University of Southern Queensland marketing and consumer behaviour researcher Dr Rumman Hassan warns Costco will have serious effects on petrol and food prices.

In other parts of the country, Costco's "Gasoline" stations have provided the same competitive prices as their food and pushed fuel prices down across towns.

Dr Hassan said it was a flow-on effect Ipswich drivers should expect.

"It will be interesting, it's not just the retail sector but if Costco gets into the fuel business, it will be really interesting to see what happens to petrol prices. But at the end of the day, that's a great thing for the consumer," he said.

In true Costco style, their petrol stations are not what drivers are used to. There is no cashier to take payments and no store to add a chocolate bar to the bill - you'll have to buy at least 25 from the warehouse.

Instead, pre-loaded cards and self-serve bowsers eliminate the need for staff.

While Costco's no-frills, no dressing rooms, no express check outs and no fuel station attendants policy keeps staff to a minimum, Dr Hassan said there was likely to be some local jobs up for grabs, particularly in the construction and fit-out stages.

He said it was still too early to say what level of impact Costco would have on the Ipswich jobs market and it was "too soon to talk about numbers".

"I would assume that from a marketing standpoint to appeal to the local consumers you would want local people working there," he said.

"I'm still not sure about the magnitude in terms of the impact it's going to have but it is, after all, a no-frills warehouse."

What to expect instore

"It's grand," Dr Hassan said.

Costco is known in Australia for its expansive carparks, big trolleys and never-ending aisles, traits that some shoppers, not necessarily Dr Hassan, are falling in love with.

"The term in services marketing we use called physical evidence which refers to the layout and tangibles and Costco is just grand. I felt nauseous, I felt dizzy to be fairly honest," Dr Hassan said.

"Everything was pretty large. It took me a while to process you can get nice Tommy Hilfiger jackets under the same roof where you're buying cereals.

"It takes you from one extreme to the other, it's an experience in itself.

"I was taken aback by the scale and the options presented."

Shoppers popping in for 15l of milk should not expec to make a speedy escape as the store does not have express checkouts. Around the world, the average Costco shopper buys 14 items and the overhead cost of express checkouts only adds to costs.