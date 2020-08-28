Menu
Rene Zabaldano says he stole sausages and sweets in 'a dare'.
News

‘What are you, 15?’: Magistrate puzzled by grocery dare

Ross Irby
28th Aug 2020 1:11 PM
A MAN caught stealing a bag full of sausages, sweets, canned meals and cough mixture later claimed it was all part of a dare.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Rene Pierre Zabaldano had more than $100 worth of groceries outside Coles Riverlink on June 4 this year.

The 51-year-old from Woodend pleaded guilty to unauthorised dealing with shop goods/ stealing goods.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were called by store staff at 6.30pm making a complaint about a man and woman taking goods from Coles Supermarket at Riverlink without stopping to pay at the register.

Sgt Caldwell said officers had a description and located Zabaldano nearby with four bags that appeared to be full of goods.

He was detained with the other person and the bags searched, with police finding 28 items valued at $128.35 that had not been paid for.

“They said they had been dared by a friend to steal the items. And it was accepted as they had been struggling financially,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“They paid only for loose items in the trolley and say they left without paying for what was in the chiller bags.”

Defence lawyer Kathryn Lohman said Zabaldano said he pushed the trolley around the supermarket while the female who was with him put items into it.

“You are not 15 sir,” Magistrate Kurt Fowler told Zabaldano, before fining him $250.

Ipswich Queensland Times

