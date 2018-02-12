What an effort: Broken bat, 123 sixes and $4200 raised

Well-dressed players in pink share in the spirit of the Ipswich Vigoro Association's annual Pink Stumps Day.

Well-dressed players in pink share in the spirit of the Ipswich Vigoro Association's annual Pink Stumps Day. Rob Williams

David, known as "Lemsy" around Ipswich, has been with the QT since 1984. He has been sports editor for more than two decades and has won numerous awards for his sports writing, including being named APN Journalist of the Year and Sports Editor of the Year. Away from work, he enjoys fishing, spending time with his family and watching sport.

MORE than 190 senior and junior vigoro players braved the hot conditions to enjoy some fun and contribute valuable funds for the McGrath Foundation.

With help from sponsors, Ipswich Vigoro Association players, officials and supporters raised more than $4200 at their annual Pink Stumps Day at East Ipswich.

During the 27 matches on Saturday, there was one broken bat, 10 lost balls and 123 sixes hit.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli even managed a few boundaries before putting on the gloves and taking a sharp catch behind the stumps.

Action from the latest Ipswich Vigoro Pink Stumps Day. Rob Williams

Four teams were undefeated on the day.

Howzat finished with the highest points on 17 after securing two bonus points for bowling out a team within the 30 minutes allocated for matches.

The best dressed went to Pink Does, with their Hawaiian themed shirts.

Teams from Boonah and Fassifern also supported the fun day.

IVA official Andrea Kruger said since starting the round robin gala day in 2016, more than $10,000 has been raised.

"We had some amazing volunteers on the day that helped with umpiring, working in the canteen and organising the prizes and selling the tickets,'' she said.

"None of this would have been possible without their help.''

Great team spirit shown at Pink Stumps Day at East Ipswich. Rob Williams

Businesses that donated prizes included Beans & Greens Coffee, Florrey Bel Coffee Shed, Tower Central Café Ipswich, The Source Bulk, Foods Springfield, Star Liquor Warehouse Richlands, Kre8tive Nails, Fourthchild, Millies Winston Glades, Springloaded Ipswich, Snapfitness West Ipswich, Nutrition Warehouse Booval, RT Edward, Dugandan Hotel, Flavours Cafe, Violet Browns Hairdressing, Raceview Sand And Gravel, Hitman Pest Control Forest Lake, United Sports Club, Swifts Sports Club, Sandy Gallop Golf Club, Riverlink Shopping Centre, Queenslanders Credit Union and Ipswich City Council.

Ipswich vigoro competition fixtures resume on Saturday with TC United facing Sports and Wildcats playing Occasionals in the first division encounters.

TC United and Sports are battling for a semi-final spot with only three games left until the finals.