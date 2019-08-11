What a way to win: Knights up in penalty shootout thriller

EXTRA EFFORT: Ipswich Knights under-18 coach Danny Wilson praised his young side for winning their elimination final in penalty shootouts.

EXTRA EFFORT: Ipswich Knights under-18 coach Danny Wilson praised his young side for winning their elimination final in penalty shootouts. Rob Williams

FOOTBALL: The Ipswich Knights under-18 side have advanced to the Queensland Premier League preliminary final the hard way.

However, former Premier League footballer and coach Danny Wilson was thrilled how his young combination handled the intense 120 minute pressure before a shootout.

"I was certainly happy with their effort and they never dropped their heads,'' Wilson said, reflecting on the nailbiter between the fourth and fifth placed teams.

Wilson said after both teams had their chances to secure victory "it was good for our guys to go into the penalty shootout having slightly more opportunities. That helped with our confidence.''

The Knights won the shootout 4-3 after the game was deadlocked 1-1 after regular and extra time.

Lewin Smart put Knights 1-0 up in the third minute after some terrific lead-up play before Rochedale equalised with 15 minutes of regular time left at Underwood Park.

Meanwhile, Western Spirit and Ipswich City need to win their remaining two games to secure a spot in this year's Capital League 1 finals.

Spirit played out a 1-1 deadlock with Moggill at Kippen Park on Saturday night as the Bulls drew 2-2 with Virginia United at Sutton Park.

Spirit have a slight advantage moving into fourth with the Bulls remaining just outside the top four.

Spirit went 1-0 up in the first half at Goodna through a goal by Dylan Goodman. However, Moggill hit back.

The Bulls came from 1-0 down at Brassall to equalise through Bulls newcomer Thomas "Pringles'' Crisp.

After conceding a penalty to trail 2-1 in the second half, Bulls stalwart Zygan Condie tied up the game late.

Bulls assistant coach Chris Greaves said it was an encouraging performance after Ipswich lost Jimmy Allison and Ronan Geoghegan to injuries in the blustery first half.

"The wind was definitely playing its part,'' Greaves said.

"We dominated the second half, which was good. The effort from the boys was there.

"They knew what they are playing for and we've still got a shot at finals.

"We just have got to win the next two games and hope other results go our way.''

The Bulls Reserves won the earlier game 1-0 to keep their finals hopes alive.

In the latest Capital League 3 games, Ripley Valley were credited a 3-0 win after Redcliffe forfeited their scheduled game at South Ripley.

Springfield lost 1-0 to Logan Metro after a gritty effort that shows they are still in touch with the competition pacesetters.

QPL U18 elimination final: Ipswich Knights 1 (Lewin Smart) def Rochedale Rovers 1 after game went to penalties. The Knights won the penalty shootout 4-3.

CL1: Western Spirit 1 (Dylan Goodman) drew Moggill 1; Ipswich City 2 (Thomas Crisp, Zygan Condie) drew Virginia United 2.

CL3: Ripley Valley 3 def Redcliffe 0 (forfeit), Logan Metro def Springfield 1-0.

BWPL: Peninsula 5 def Ipswich City 3 (Shani Wilton, Lareena Meiklejohn, Nuala Geoghegan).