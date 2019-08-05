'What a waste of water': Resident can't find answers

WETLAND: One Mile resident Rod Daniels says his yard is constantly sopping wet due to a leak at a property nearby.

AN IPSWICH man has endured a 12 month wait for action on a massive water leak that flooded his property.

Rod Daniels approached the Queensland Times last Thursday after running out of options in his search for someone to locate and repair the mystery leak, which he estimates resulted in the waste of tens of thousands of litres of precious drinking water.

Mr Daniels first noticed the leak in August last year, though the seriousness of the situation didn't become fully evident until earlier this year, when water began to pool in a neighbouring vacant lot and on his One Mile property.

His initial approaches to Queensland Urban Utilities, Ipswich City Council, Ipswich West MP Jim Madden and the owner of a neighbouring property proved fruitless, as nobody seemed to be able to ascertain which authority was responsible.

"I have dubbed it the wetlands of One Mile,” Mr Daniels said.

"About a year ago there was a bit of a puddle during the middle of what was a drought, and it has progressively become worse.

"There was a kangaroo living there for a while getting a good feed.

"I find it strange that nobody seems to want to do anything. If Queensland Urban Utilities does not have a legal obligation, surely they have a moral one, when you consider the tens of thousands of litres of water that have been lost.”

In correspondence between QUU and Mr Daniels from June this year, the authority said the leak was not the responsibility of QUU because it was coming from a private water line.

In July, QUU again wrote to advise it had contacted the owner of a private property where it believed the leak had originated from.

There may finally be some good news for Mr Daniels and his neighbour, who have both endured flooding as a result of the leak.

After being sent photographs of the extent of the flooding on Mr Daniels' property last Friday, Queensland Urban Utilities advised they had identified the source.

A spokeswoman from QUU said it appeared the leak was originating from a different property to the one Mr Daniels had first suspected, but that the owner had been notified of the issue.

"Our crews have investigated and confirmed that the leak is on a nearby property,” QUU said in a statement last Friday evening.

"We have spoken with the property manager and advised them of a leak on their private plumbing.

"We have recommended they get in touch with a licensed plumber to have the leak repaired.

"We understand Mr Daniels' frustration and will get in touch with him to let him know the source of the leak.”