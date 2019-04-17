'What a joke': Coast MPs slam Bailey after rail line attack

Both State and Federal LNP have slammed Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey for his criticism of the funding ratio for the North Coast Rail Line duplication.

SUNSHINE Coast Federal MPs have slammed Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey for "political grandstanding" over funding for the $780 million North Coast Rail Line duplication.

Mr Bailey criticised the Federal Government yesterday for "double standards" on transport infrastructure funding in Queensland after it was announced $700 million would be allocated to cover 80 per cent of the cost for Victorian rail projects.

But both State LNP and the Coalition have hit back, saying Mr Bailey's "foolish blame game" has put Labor's failure to fund the Sunshine Coast rail duplication in the spotlight.

The Federal Government has pledged $390 million towards the Sunshine Coast rail duplication, half of the total cost, and the State Government has pledged $160 million.

Mr Bailey said the Coalition added the Sunshine Coast's North Coast Line to the National Land Transport Network in 2014, qualifying it for the same funding as the Bruce Highway upgrade from Caloundra Rd to Sunshine Motorway.

The upgrade is funded on an 80:20 basis, with the Federal Government contributing $650.36 million, and the Queensland Government contributing $162.58 million.

"We have consistently said the Federal Government should stick to its own funding rules and commit appropriate funding for this project," Mr Bailey said.

"The Morrison LNP Government has short-changed Queensland on this project by at least $250 million.

"The recent Federal Budget showed Queensland will only receive the first $60 million of that commitment by 2020/21."

Mr Bailey called on Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien and Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace to ask the Federal Government why it had "abandoned its responsibility" to properly back the transport infrastructure needed to support the growing Sunshine Coast region.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey in Nambour last year where they announced a $160 million State Government commitment to rail duplication between Nambour and Beerburrum.

Both Sunshine Coast MPs fired back, accusing Mr Bailey of political grandstanding.

"Instead of being a keyboard warrior, the Minister should pick up a spade, get out there and start doing his job," Mr O'Brien said.

"For State Labor to be trying to criticise the highest investment of any federal government in its history to the Sunshine Coast is just crazy.

"If you're prepared to fund 100 per cent of a $5.4 billion rail program in the middle of Brisbane city, don't try and tell us that you cannot spend 50 per cent of a $780 million rail program between Beerwah and Nambour.

"What a joke."

He said the State Government's "failure with rail" was the "worst-kept secret in Queensland".

"Anything (Mr Bailey) touches on rail becomes an unmitigated disaster," he said.

From the 2013-14 financial year to 2028-29, the Federal Government has committed more than $25 billion to fund major infrastructure projects in Queensland, Mr O'Brien said.

"Queensland's share of overall infrastructure investment is over 26 per cent over the forward estimates, which compares favourably to our population's share of 20 per cent," he said.

Mr Wallace said Mr Bailey should direct his concerns about funding for the rail duplication to Federal Labor, as it had not committed a "single red cent".

"I don't think Minister Bailey's statement today is helpful in achieving the solution we all want and I would encourage him to engage more constructively with our community and with the Federal Government in the future," he said.

The State LNP has called for Mr Bailey's resignation after his comments, saying the Sunshine Coast deserves better leadership instead of "petty politics".

Queensland Shadow Transport Minister Steve Minnikin said the State LNP was committed to matching the Federal Government's $390 million if elected in 2020.

"We understand how crucial this infrastructure project is for the Sunshine Coast," he said.

"This important public transport project will increase services and take traffic off the Bruce Highway.

"It's only the LNP at (a) state and federal level that are committed to the Sunshine Coast and building this project.

"The way Mark Bailey handles the transport portfolio is an embarrassment and he should tender his resignation."