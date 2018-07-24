'What a joke': Call for Ipswich residents to make a stand

Stirling Hinchliffe holds a press conference in the Ipswich CBD mall with regards to the Ipswich City Council. Concerned Ipswich resident Bruce Mansfield.

Stirling Hinchliffe holds a press conference in the Ipswich CBD mall with regards to the Ipswich City Council. Concerned Ipswich resident Bruce Mansfield. Cordell Richardson

ANGRY residents gathered in the Ipswich City Mall this morning where the Local Government Minister had called a press conference to address fresh concerns regarding the council and its privately owned companies.

One resident took the stand after Minister Stirling Hinchliffe and Ipswich City Councillor Paul Tully walked away, saying it was time for Ipswich residents to stand up for themselves.

Bruce Mansfield, a small business owner, said councillors' refusal to respond to questions about the reported use of private jets paid for by ratepayers was "a joke".

The press conference was called following the tabling of bombshell documents alleging Ipswich City Council had squandered $50 million of ratepayer money.

By tabling the documents, the Minister made them available to the public.

During the press conference, Mr Mansfield called on Ipswich residents to stand up and have their voices heard, while imploring public servants to serve the public.

"How would you be if someone asked you a question...... if you were in a private jet flying being paid for and you're going to tell the public that you don't know, can't remember it," Mr Mansfield said.

"What a joke, c'mon. Wake up to yourselves.

"It's about time the people in this city stood up.

"Unless we come out and get counted for, we are not going to get a standard of honest politicians. And that's to stand up for people.

"When you are being called a public servant, that's what you're supposed to do. Serve the public instead of the public serving you."

Stirling Hinchliffe holds a press conference in the Ipswich CBD mall with regards to the Ipswich City Council. Resident Trevor Hucks speaks to the media. Cordell Richardson

Another resident, Trevor Hucks, called on the Minister to hold fresh elections rather than placing the council into administration for two years.

Mr Hucks said Ipswich residents wanted "wrong to be corrected" and for the state's corruption watchdog, the Crime and Corruption Commission to continue its investigation.

But he argued, the council was "already on the way to correction".

"We admit there has been wrong," Mr Hucks said.

"We need cleaning up all around the councils.

"I am protecting the citizens right to elect our councillors in a democratic process.

"Our council has already instituted 19 changes," Mr Hucks said referencing recommendations implemented under suspended mayor Andrew Antoniolli following a governance review.

"We are well on the way to correction for our council.

When asked if he trusted the current elected councillors, Mr Hucks said "some of them, yes. I have known them for many years."

"The point I am making is don't sack our council and wait until 2020 (to hold elections)," Mr Hucks said.

Minister Stirling Hinchliffe plans to pass legislation through the parliament in August, specifically to dismiss Ipswich City Council.