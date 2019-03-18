What a final: Centrals on top after seesawing fortunes

Centrals batsman Sam Joseph gets bowled by Brothers skipper Dave Richardson on the opening weekend of the IWMCA first division grand final at Baxter Oval.

HOW quickly sporting fortunes can change in grand finals.

The latest Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association first division duel highlighted that perfectly.

With his minor premiership-winning team slumping to 7/118 on Saturday, Centrals coach Scott Barrett conceded he was "concerned'' but far from fearing the worst.

Having been a vital cog in Centrals' recent season successes, Barrett knew what his team was capable of.

"Our tail has been batting quite well,'' he said, praising lower order partners David Tyler (76) and Rhys O'Sullivan (24) for digging in late on the first day.

Their effort rescued Centrals and allowed Michael Abbott and Geoff Klease to steer the Kookaburras to a healthy 254 total on Sunday morning.

"We bat right down to number 11 and we work hard on our batting in the nets through the week,'' Barrett said.

"We make sure everyone bats sensibly and if they've got a job, they do it.

"We're pretty confident with our batting.''

However, the Centrals coach said it was his team's bowling attack that did the real damage on Sunday.

Dismissing the quality Brothers' battling line-up for 129 has put Centrals in the box seat to win another first division title.

"Everyone has just contributed each game,'' Barrett said, highlighting the latest leading efforts of O'Sullivan (3/26), Matt Guest (3/26), Klease (2/29) and Abbott (2/16).

"As a bowling group, they've done a really good job.

"We had an lbw and there were six bowled. That's very pleasing.

"We had good bowling plans to those batsmen and it's paid off.

"The boys have been playing some really good cricket and our fielding has always been strong.''

Batting a second time, Centrals reached 3/76 at stumps on day two, building a healthy 201 run lead.

With two days play possible, astute mentor Barrett was happy but cautious.

"We're comfortable but it's not over,'' he said.

Given what happened on the first two days, they were wise words from the loyal Centrals coach.

Barrett said although the outfield was wet under foot, the Baxter Oval wicket had played well over the weekend.

"You can't control the weather,'' he said, sharing his team's tactics needing a draw to win when play resumes at Amberley this weekend.

"My focus is not winning in an outright position. For us now, it's to bat as long as we can on Saturday and try and bat them out of the game.''

Play is scheduled to resume at 10am (weather permitting).

IWMCA 1st division grand final (after first two days of play at Baxter Oval): Centrals 254 and 3/76 v Brothers 129.

Key performances so far: David Tyler 76 for Centrals; David Richardson 4/106 for Brothers.