What a bizarre week, now check out the footy

KICKING ON: Norths' A-Grade player Silas Haines-Blackman prepares to kick off during last weekend's match against the Redbank Plains Bears. Haines-Blackman was among the players to be awarded votes for their efforts. Cordell Richardson

BOMBER'S BLAST

A FINE in a one horse race, a world record for a pigeon and a mammoth payout for a winning greyhound. These are just three things that happened in the sporting world over the past seven days.

The fine occurred at the Ardlethan Picnic Races in New South Wales. Jockey Jody Hughes was riding the only horse in the race after her opponent was scratched at the barriers.

Inside the last 100m, she rose from her mount and gave the crowd the winning salute.

NSW stewards took revenue raising to a new level by fining her $100 for her indiscretion.

Racing pigeons in Australia can be bought for as little as $50 but in China it is big business at the moment among an elite group of enthusiasts.

A pigeon named Armando who was born to be a champion and has been crowned champion of Belgium and Europe during his career has sold for a unbelievable $1.9 million.

Armando has been described as "The Lewis Hamilton of Pigeons".

Greyhound odds for a winner hardly pay more then $20 but for one lucky punter last week at Grafton he was in for the shock of his life.

The last race, which attracted a modest $378 in the win pool, had $1 riding on dog No 1.

Black Reliance, as he was named, duly saluted and after TAB deductions were taken out paid $321.30 the win, a record for greyhound racing.

RLI match-ups

HERE'S how the Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade battles shape up for round four.

Redbank v Brothers: Redbank are on a two-game winning sequence and have home ground advantage. Brothers have beaten the Bulldogs and Tigers in good fashion.

The Bears have been getting better each week and their forwards have been setting a great platform for their backs.

Brothers on the other hand have been in super form with their outside backs really troubling teams.

Redbank beat Brothers at home last year. Will they beat them again?

Tip: Brothers.

Goodna v Norths: Goodna have been the form team of the competition with three big victories from their first three games.

While they always have a big pack, its their backs who have really been in scintillating form, especially Brett Kelly.

The Tigers, who have lost a lot of experienced players from last year, are in a rebuilding mood blooding a host of Tiger juniors in their first two games.

Although they haven't tasted success yet they will get better as the season goes on.

Goodna look unstoppable at the moment and it will take a mammoth effort for them to win.

Tip: Goodna.

Fassifern v West End: Fassifern are not the team they were last year when they swept their way to premiership glory. The loss of a majority of their overseas players and the RLI Player of the Year Aaron Adcock hasn't helped in their first two defeats.

West End, on the other hand, have shown some glimpses of form without tasting any success.

The Bulldogs have matched all three opponents in the first half, including heavyweights Brothers and Goodna but have lapsed in the second half.

Although the Bombers have a home ground advantage, the Bulldogs have more overall power.

Tip: West End.

Latest A Grade points: 1. Brothers 9, 2. Goodna 9, 3. Swifts 7, 4. Redbank 7, 5. Fassifern 5, 6. Norths 5, 7. West End 3.

Player of the year standings: 3/2/1 points awarded last weekend.

West End v Goodna: 3 Brett Kelly (Goodna), 2 Ray Baira (Goodna), 1 Tupu Lisati (West End).

Norths v Redbank: 3 Keni Pouhila (Redbank), 2 Silas Haines-Blackman (Norths), 1 Michael Pouhila (Redbank).

Swifts v Fassifern: 3 Jake O'Doherty (Swifts), 2 Ratu Vatuinaruku (Swifts), 1 Poasa Niumataiwalu (Fassifern).

Rugby League Ipswich Player of The Year ladder after Rd 3: 5 Wes Conlon (Brothers), 5 John-Paul Leota (Redbank), 3 Harold Mosby (Swifts), 3 Ramon Filipine (Goodna), 3 Jake O'Doherty (Swifts), 3 Robert Kennedy (Brothers), 3 Brett Kelly (Goodna), 3 Tupu Lisati (West End), 3 Keni Pouhila (Redbank).

Quick thoughts

HERO of the week: The Brisbane Lions were touted as improvers this year but I'm sure not even the most loyal Lions fan would have seen what they produced last week coming. They not only played well but they flogged last year's premiers, the West Coast Eagles. Can the fans dare to dream? Let's settle for a top eight position as an improved year.

Villain of the week: Nick Kyrgios has been at it again with a foul-mouthed rant towards the umpire of his doubles match in Miami. When will this young brat learn that people dislike him for his lack of professionalism and disrespect when he loses, not his ability. You win with grace, you lose with grace not make excuses and chuck tantrums.

Did you know? 1. Carlton and Essendon have won the most premierships in 16, followed by Collingwood (15), Hawthorn (13), Melbourne (12) and Richmond (11).

2. South Sydney leads the rugby league premierships with 21, followed by St George (15), Sydney Roosters/Easts (14) and Balmain (11).

Bomber's best: Another unsuccessful horse tip with Tenley running his worst race for a while.

This week, I move to the NRL where the Broncos, Raiders and Rabbits will all salute.