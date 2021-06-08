Menu
A man in his 30s and a teenage boy were taken to hospital after their boat was hit by a whale on the far south coast of NSW on Sunday. Picture: Gaye Gerard / NCA Newswire
News

Whale hits boat with two people on board

by Melissa Iaria
7th Jun 2021 1:09 PM | Updated: 1:43 PM

A teenager has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after a whale breached and landed on the deck of a boat off the far south coast of New South Wales.

A 39-year-old man also suffered facial cuts and suspected concussion during the incident at North Narooma on Sunday morning.

The incident unfolded when a whale breached onto the front of the small runabout, being skippered by the man, as it travelled in waters off the coast, police said.

The skipper called for help via marine radio and paramedics met the boat at the Narooma boat ramp.

The man and the teenager on board were taken to the Moruya hospital in a stable condition, Ambulance NSW said.

The 18-year-old man was later flown to Canberra Hospital for serious head injuries and a suspected fractured neck and was in a critical condition, police said.

The skipper was treated for facial lacerations and a suspected concussion.

Representatives from the Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia and National Parks and Wildlife are continuing to monitor the area to ensure the whale’s safety.

Inquiries continue by officers from the Marine Area Command.

From March, humpback whales begin migrating from Antarctica to warmer northern waters, arriving in Queensland by June.

Originally published as Whale hits boat with two people on board

