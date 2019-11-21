Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Croc egg collecting
Croc egg collecting
Pets & Animals

‘We’ve lost a few broom handles over the years trying to get the eggs’

by LUKE HAYES, luke.hayes@news.com.au
21st Nov 2019 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

It was time for Kate the saltie croc's eggs to be relocated to incubators at Crocosaurus Cove yesterday.

Kate's big boyfriend Will glared at crocodile wranglers, and then made his move to defend the eggs, snapping and snarling at the Croc Cove staff.

Kate the croc gives up defending her nest during egg collecting at Crocosaurus Cove. Picture: Glenn Campbell
Kate the croc gives up defending her nest during egg collecting at Crocosaurus Cove. Picture: Glenn Campbell

 

Owner Mick Burns and keeper Charlotte Price with Kate. Picture Glenn Campbell
Owner Mick Burns and keeper Charlotte Price with Kate. Picture Glenn Campbell

 

William states down Ms Charlotte Price and Tom Leyshon during egg collection. Picture Glenn Campbell
William states down Ms Charlotte Price and Tom Leyshon during egg collection. Picture Glenn Campbell

 

Will was not the only fella in the enclosure defending his partner, however.

Croc Cove employee Charlotte Price put her fiancee Tom Leyshon through a true test of love and loyalty when he landed the role of "croc bait" while she collected the eggs.

LIMITED time deal: Your NT News subscription delivers much, much more than you expect. And all for just $5 a month*

 

 

"We're just testing his commitment and how far he'll go for me," laughed Ms Price.

"Kate is the scariest croc without a doubt. The big boys have the reputation but she is frightening."

"We've lost a few broom handles over the years trying to get the eggs."

More Stories

animals crocodile crocosaurus cove

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'They're all over the place': Chickens loose after crash

        premium_icon 'They're all over the place': Chickens loose after crash

        Breaking ONE lane of the Toowoomba Connection Road at the top of the range is blocked this morning after a truck carrying chickens crashed.

        • 21st Nov 2019 11:30 AM
        Fire emergency still in place for Ipswich, Lockyer Valley

        Fire emergency still in place for Ipswich, Lockyer Valley

        News The State of Fire Emergency Declaration imposed on a slew of local government areas...

        More than 10,000 jobs available as election closes in

        premium_icon More than 10,000 jobs available as election closes in

        Careers The Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) is now recruiting more than 10,000...

        Hundreds of fire fighters on rotation for Boonah blaze

        premium_icon Hundreds of fire fighters on rotation for Boonah blaze

        News Improved conditions – from severe to very high fire danger – provided something of...