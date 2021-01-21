‘We’ve just been ignored’: Mayor’s response to valuations

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan responds following the Gatton Star revealing that the Lockyer Valley missed out on new land valuations in 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer.

The Lockyer has been "ignored again" according to mayor Tanya Milligan, after the region was once again left off this year's land valuation assessments.

The Gatton Star revealed last month that the region will miss out on land valuations in 2021, despite residents in 25 other local government areas receiving new ones.

At the Lockyer Valley Regional Council meeting on Wednesday, Cr Milligan described the oversight by the Queensland Valuer-General's office as "annoying".

In 2019, the Lockyer Valley Regional Council was forced to completely overhaul its rates model to ensure changes to rates were fair, after some land owners were slugged with valuation increases as large as 400 per cent.

At the time council told the valuer-general's office that a yearly review of land valuations was necessary to avoid a repeat of the 2019 debacle.

Cr Milligan requested that council CEO Ian Church follow up with the valuer-general and said "let's up the ante a bit more".

A Lockyer Valley Regional Council spokeswoman told the Gatton Star (the) "council believes regular valuations provide certainty to our community and will continue to work with the Queensland Government to help them appreciate the positive impact this has on our region".

The 25 local government areas to receive new land valuations in 2021 are Balonne, Banana, Barcaldine, Barcoo, Blackall-Tambo, Bulloo, Burdekin, Central Highlands, Charters Towers, Cook, Diamantina, Gladstone, Gympie, Isaac, Longreach, Maranoa, Murweh, Paroo, Quilpie, Somerset, Southern Downs, Tablelands, Toowoomba, Western Downs and Whitsunday.

