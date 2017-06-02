'We've got Wally, Lockyer, Meninga. Surely Alfie is next!'

THIRTY years ago a State of Origin legend was born and he was as Ipswich made as they come.

It is hard to believe now, but there were doubts whether Allan Langer was big enough to play Origin football when he was plucked from the Ipswich Jets to play for Queensland in Game One of the 1987 series at Lang Park.

Those doubts were soon put to bed by the end of the series, won 2-1 by Queensland, with Langer the man of the match in the decider.

Fifteen years later Allan Jeffrey Langer retired from Origin footy the highest capped Queensland player at the time, with 34 games, and as one of the giants of rugby league history.

Maroons legend Gene Miles admits he wasn't sold on Langer ahead of Game One of 1987.

"I was one of the doubters," Miles admits.

But Miles, who spoke to the QT at QRL headquarters near Suncorp Stadium, insists Langer should have been made an Immortal.

"And I still think there should be a statue of him outside this joint," he says.

"We've got Wally, Beetson, Lockyer, Meninga. Surely Alfie should be next."

What do you think about this? Do you think Alfie Langer deserves a statue outside Suncorp Stadium? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Anne Jacobsen - "Yes, I do think he deserves it."

Stuart J Hemmings - "Just sign him up for the next game!"

Rob Dyso Dyson - "Something in Ipswich to honour him would be better. But a statue of all the players would be good."

Kayleen Loudon Condrick - "No. But only because he'd make a great first statue at the IPSWICH stadium when we get our own NRL team."

Shannon Arch - "At his height, it might be a trip hazard!"

Kay King - "Yep, why not. He is still involved in the game and been there with the King."

Bradley Toole - "Best there ever was, best there ever will be."

Nick McSmifsinsenton - "I'm not into football, but yes, after all they renamed the Warrego Hwy after Darren Lockyer, dont know why but they did, lol.

Rosemary Kalipatama - "He was a good player for Queensland, so I say yes."

Sue Windredv - "As long as JT is there as well."

Leonie Guy - "No. Cam Smith would be a better choice."

Steve Brown - "With the exception that he worked as well as playing league. Unlike today, many consider work as shooting a tv commercial."

Michael Condrick - "No way, he was overrated! Kayleen Loudon Condrick - "There speaks a jealous former halfback."

Caroline Bucknall - "No! We want one of Thomas Broich. League has their statue!"

Jenn Goldby - "What about other sporting legends? More than just rugby gets played at Suncorp." Michael Sudall Yeh but nobody cares about the other sports