‘We’ve covered most makes, models’: Cops intensify search

STILL LOOKING: Julie Thomsen died after she was hit by a car on the Warrego Highway, Hatton Vale on December 14.

SEVERAL shards of broken plastic, some nearly 20cm long, were not enough to link a car to a fatal hit and run.

The pieces of plastic seemed to have been broken from the vehicle involved in the incident that killed Julie Thomsen, 36, and were found at the scene.

The Gatton mother was walking with a friend on the evening of December 14, 2019, when she was struck by a car and killed.

In the investigation following the tragedy, police travelled from car dealership to car dealership trying to find a make and model that would fit the description of the shards.

Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit's Sergeant Stephen Coote said his team had not yet been able to rule any vehicles out.

"We have canvassed repair places, vehicle manufacturers and so on … and that's ongoing," Coote said.

"I can't say a number but I'm fairly certain we have covered most makes and models of all vehicles."

He said his team was also conducting further forensic testing on the shards of plastic.

"It's ongoing and we're running on that basis and trying to find any information that will give us that missing piece of the puzzle, as they say, to hopefully bring everything together," he said.

Despite receiving suggestions about what part of the car the pieces are from, police have not yet been able to rule any vehicle types out.

"We have had a number of suggestions, that's for sure but, at this point, we haven't concluded our inquiries," he said.

"We haven't got a definitive lead towards a specific type of vehicle but we're certainly focusing our efforts on continuing that process.

"We always try to keep as open a mind as possible and don't try to rule anything out until we have specific evidence that says so."

