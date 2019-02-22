'We've been waiting since the two-dayers started'

EYE ON THE PRIZE: Centrals batsman Wayne Jones tees off against Laidley when the two sides met in a one-day encounter earlier this season.

SINCE the IWMCA First Division draw was first released, Centrals had one eye on tomorrow's match at Bichel Oval.

That so much would be riding on the outcome was unknown to Matt Guest at the time, but the Kookaburras' all-rounder is well aware of the stakes now.

Laidley host competition leaders Centrals with the minor premiership and a direct ticket to the grand final on the line.

"We've been waiting for this match-up since the two-dayers started,” Guest said.

"We know it will be a big game. The Laidley boys know it too.”

Centrals are in a prime position to take minor premiership bragging rights, after their outright victory over Redbacks last weekend.

Despite both sides sitting on six wins and one loss, the bonus points Centrals picked up last round has them 11.17 points ahead on the table.

Without delving too far down the cricket maths rabbit hole, Laidley would go ahead with a two-day victory (12 points) however Centrals could still salvage top spot even in defeat, if they score enough runs or take enough wickets in the second innings.

Looking past ladder positions and points permutations, Guest said Centrals' sole focus would be taking a confidence boosting win at Bichel Oval and simultaneously getting into the heads of their potential grand final opponents.

"Hopefully beating them at their home ground will put a bit of doubt in their minds if they do make the grand final,” Guest said.

"They're a quality side with plenty of experience in their line-up. We hope if we get the result we're after, that will put them on the back foot heading into the finals.”

Having last Sunday captained the Ipswich Pioneers to their first Webb Shield grand final victory in 11 years, Guest said a rare Centrals minor premiership and subsequent grand final victory would be "icing on the cake” to a fantastic season.

"It would be an unbelievable feeling,” he said.

"But we have to get there first. After the year Centrals have had so far, I just hope we don't let up, push hard, and perform well in the finals.”

IWMCA

Tomorrow (12pm) - Laidley v Centrals at Bichel Oval

Tomorrow (12pm) - Brothers v Redbacks at Strollers Cricket Ground