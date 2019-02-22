Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EYE ON THE PRIZE: Centrals batsman Wayne Jones tees off against Laidley when the two sides met in a one-day encounter earlier this season.
EYE ON THE PRIZE: Centrals batsman Wayne Jones tees off against Laidley when the two sides met in a one-day encounter earlier this season. Rob Williams
Sport

'We've been waiting since the two-dayers started'

callum dick
by
22nd Feb 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SINCE the IWMCA First Division draw was first released, Centrals had one eye on tomorrow's match at Bichel Oval.

That so much would be riding on the outcome was unknown to Matt Guest at the time, but the Kookaburras' all-rounder is well aware of the stakes now.

Laidley host competition leaders Centrals with the minor premiership and a direct ticket to the grand final on the line.

"We've been waiting for this match-up since the two-dayers started,” Guest said.

"We know it will be a big game. The Laidley boys know it too.”

Centrals are in a prime position to take minor premiership bragging rights, after their outright victory over Redbacks last weekend.

Despite both sides sitting on six wins and one loss, the bonus points Centrals picked up last round has them 11.17 points ahead on the table.

Without delving too far down the cricket maths rabbit hole, Laidley would go ahead with a two-day victory (12 points) however Centrals could still salvage top spot even in defeat, if they score enough runs or take enough wickets in the second innings.

Looking past ladder positions and points permutations, Guest said Centrals' sole focus would be taking a confidence boosting win at Bichel Oval and simultaneously getting into the heads of their potential grand final opponents.

"Hopefully beating them at their home ground will put a bit of doubt in their minds if they do make the grand final,” Guest said.

"They're a quality side with plenty of experience in their line-up. We hope if we get the result we're after, that will put them on the back foot heading into the finals.”

Having last Sunday captained the Ipswich Pioneers to their first Webb Shield grand final victory in 11 years, Guest said a rare Centrals minor premiership and subsequent grand final victory would be "icing on the cake” to a fantastic season.

"It would be an unbelievable feeling,” he said.

"But we have to get there first. After the year Centrals have had so far, I just hope we don't let up, push hard, and perform well in the finals.”

IWMCA

Tomorrow (12pm) - Laidley v Centrals at Bichel Oval

Tomorrow (12pm) - Brothers v Redbacks at Strollers Cricket Ground

bichel oval central districts cricket club finals iwmca laidley blue dogs matt guest
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Trial by social media a concern

    premium_icon Trial by social media a concern

    Opinion I'M NOT what you'd call a crazy dog person but I do have a soft spot for man's best friend.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 8:21 AM
    Man charged after stolen car crashes into police vehicle

    premium_icon Man charged after stolen car crashes into police vehicle

    Crime The stolen vehicle collided with a police car early this morning.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 7:15 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: Staff of failed cafe, tax office owed $500k

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Staff of failed cafe, tax office owed $500k

    Environment The owner of the popular cafe admitted he made bookkeeping errors

    Business owner blames city redevelopment for lounge closure

    premium_icon Business owner blames city redevelopment for lounge closure

    Business She only took over in September of last year.