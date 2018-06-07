Wet winter morning pushes temperatures well above average

A WET and soggy start to the day in Ipswich has brought about warmer than normal temperatures and a welcome relief to the normally frosty mornings.

The coldest part of the morning dipped down to only 9.6C, significantly higher than the 4C and below starts the city has become used to this season.

By 5am temperatures had tipped over 11C, well above the June minimum average of 8.2C.

A dry air mass brought particularly frosty conditions to the city on the weekend but temperatures are expected to heat up for the rest of the working week and into the weekend.

Friday and Saturday morning will drop down to 9C and 10C on Sunday.

A coastal trough should move onto the SE coast later this morning. Showers should continue to increase around #Brisbane, #GoldCoast, #SunshineCoast & neighbouring communities over the next few hours, gradually easing and contracting north during the day. #SEQLD pic.twitter.com/fI6eRABx6Q — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) June 6, 2018

Meanwhile during the day, maximums will reach 22C today, on par with the 21.5C average.

The weekend will be even warmer, increasing to 24C on Friday and Saturday and 25C on Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said showers were expected in Ipswich from mid week right through to Friday.

"We have had a really dry air mass which brought the cold mornings on the weekend but over the next few days there is more moisture on shore which is increasing the easterly on-shore currents," Mr Crock said.

"The following mornings won't be quite so cold but temperatures will still be close to the single figures in Ipswich.

"It will last until Thursday, warming up until then and then probably another dry air mass will push thorough towards the end of the week and into the weekend. For now we have seen the last of the really cold temperatures.

"There are a few showers around particularly in the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday but it is uncertain how much reach that will have inland. It is quite a coastal system but Ipswich should still see some."