'100mm in some parts': Downpour delivers for Ipswich

PARTS of Ipswich have received more than 100mm of rain during a weekend that smashed the long-term averages for the month of October across the south-east corner.

The unseasonable rain has come just at the right time for Ipswich, which was still recovering from a dry spell that spanned more than two months.

Rainfall figures varied from a relatively modest 48mm at Marburg, up to 104mm at Goodna from Saturday through to Monday morning.

The major dams also received a good drenching, with Somerset getting about 53mm and Wivenhoe registering about 80mm.

Amberley had 53mm over the weekend, but with the addition of more than 50mm that had already fallen so far this month, it pushed the total figure to 106mm, 34mm more than the long-term October average.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said the weather patterns that brought all the rain were affecting coastal areas more so than Ipswich.

The patchy rain that is hanging around today is expected to break up into a few showers tomorrow and steadily clear as the week goes on.

"It will ease in terms of rainfall and cloud and heading into Wednesday we should only see a shower or two," Mr Clark said.

"It will definitely be getting a bit warmer but still with a bit of cloud around and the potential for a shower, so it won't be back to the dry conditions we are used to for October just yet.

"October is a typically dry month, and while no daily rainfall records were broken, we've seen a lot of above average rainfall."

As of Monday morning, the rain added 0.5% to the combined storage levels of the main dams - the equivalent of about a week's worth of supply. Further inflows were possible depending on any additional rain that fell through the day yesterday. Seqwater today confirmed that it would conduct operational releases from Somerset Dam, into Wivenhoe.

The rain led to some isolated flooding, with Coominya Connection Rd at Mount Tarampa affected by flash flooding this morning.