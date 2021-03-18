Wet week worth a drop in ocean for major dams

Wivenhoe Dam has risen less than one per cent over the past seven days, and much more rain will be needed it we are to see a significant increase in levels.

THIS week’s rain has provided a modest but much needed boost to southeast Queensland dam levels.

Only relatively modest falls were recorded in the Wivenhoe Dam catchment, with just over 78mm in the past seven days.

Further north at Somerset Dam, 68mm was recorded over the same period.

The net result has been a slight increase at Wivenhoe, which has gone up from 35.9 per cent to 36.5 per cent.

The overall southeast Queensland water grid has gone from 56.2 per cent to 56.5 per cent.

This graph shows the gradual decline of dam levels over the past five years. Only minimal increases have occurred over the past few wet seasons.

While it is not enough of an increase to put southeast Queenslanders at ease, there could be more rain coming.

Rainfall ranging from 5-10mm is forecast every day for the next week in Ipswich and near the dams.

The news may not be great for Wivenhoe but it is dire for Moogerah Dam, down near Boonah.

The popular recreational dam and key source of water for farmers is languishing at 12.5 per cent.

About 62mm rain was recorded in the Moogerah area over the past week, having a minimal effect on the dam’s level.

Slightly heavier falls are forecast for Boonah over the weekend, which hopefully will result in further inflows.