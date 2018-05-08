Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Cold front to hit Queensland after rain
News

Cold front to hit Queensland after rain

by Jacob Miley
8th May 2018 5:47 AM

TEMPERATURES will plummet to single digits at the weekend as a cold front approaches southeast Queensland.

"We'll get a real cool, dry southwesterly burst over the weekend," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said.

"Because of that cool, dry air we are expecting those morning minimums, and in fact those maximums, to drop away fairly rapidly.

"It will be a fairly brisk weekend coming up."

Brisbane will have an average minimum of 9C at the weekend, while temperatures at Ipswich will fall to just 5C on Saturday night.

The Gold Coast, meanwhile, is expecting temperatures as low as 6C at Nerang.

The cold change follows torrential downpours on the Sunshine Coast yesterday.

More than 90mm was recorded north of Noosa since 9am, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, while Eumundi had 82mm fall and Yandina 71mm.

The rainband was slowly moving south and was likely to reach Brisbane in the early hours of the morning, Mr Paech said.

Brisbane could receive 5-15mm before the high cloud associated with the rain moved offshore this morning.

"As that cloud band moves off, it does leave us with still a fairly showery day for (Tuesday) … I can't even rule out a thunderstorm as well," he said.

Up to 25mm could fall across Brisbane today, with sunny skies forecast from tomorrow onwards.

Related Items

cold editors picks rain weather

Top Stories

    Early showers are just the beginning of more rain to come

    Early showers are just the beginning of more rain to come

    Weather Forecasters expecting rain to develop into unseasonable thunderstorm

    Magistrate calls man who sent ex 120 rude messages 'turkey'

    premium_icon Magistrate calls man who sent ex 120 rude messages 'turkey'

    Crime Dumped lover: 'A little sneak peek of what you're missing out on'

    Kitching an Ipswich first on integrity commission

    premium_icon Kitching an Ipswich first on integrity commission

    News Vital role for state's chief greyhound steward

    Teen charged over police pursuit with stolen car

    Teen charged over police pursuit with stolen car

    Crime A teenager will face an Ipswich court this morning

    Local Partners