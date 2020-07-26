Menu
Storm Clouds
Wet weather to subside for the week ahead

SAMTUI SELAVE
26th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
While the recent rain has made it perfect weather for television bingeing the forecast for the week ahead shows clear skies, perfect for going on those afternoon walks again.

There’s a 70 per cent chance of showers predicted for today as it continues to rain in the region before clearing up later this evening.

Monday will bring with it cool winds and sunny weather with a top of 21 degrees for the region and a zero chance of rain.

Tuesday will be sunny with a top of 22 degrees and a low of 7 degrees.

Heading into the middle of the week, the maximum temperature will be 25 degrees for Wednesday with a minimum temperature of 6 degrees and Thursday will be the same.

Clouds will return heading into Friday with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees and minimum temperature of 6 degrees.

weather forecast
Ipswich Queensland Times

