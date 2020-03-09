Menu
Rain hit the Ipswich region on Monday.
Wet weather settles in over Ipswich

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
9th Mar 2020 11:45 AM
HEAVY cloud over southeast Queensland is delivering consistent rain over Ipswich today, with forecasters expecting the wet weather to continue for several hours.

As of noon Monday, Amberley had received about 6mm of rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology said falls up to 25mm were possible across Ipswich.

Bigger falls were expected nearer the coast, especially in the Sunshine Coast region where forecasts ranged up to 80mm, with isolated falls in excess of 100mm possible.

Rain should ease to the chance of a few showers on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be slightly down, given the cloud cover and south-easterly winds, with a maximum of 24C for Monday, increasing to 27C on Tuesday.

While there is still a chance of showers later in the week, the Bureau is not predicting any significant falls at this stage.

Rainfall totals as at noon Monday

Wivenhoe Dam: 7mm

Gatton: 5mm

Marburg: 3mm

Amberley: 7mm

Bundamba: 9mm

Bellbird Park: 12mm

