Wet weather set to stick around

Widespread storms are set to continue dampening Ipswich for the better part of the week.

Widespread storms are set to continue dampening Ipswich for the better part of the week.

IPSWICH residents should prepare for another few days of wet conditions, as intense rainfall continues to wreak havoc across South East Queensland.

Despite the city remaining largely unscathed at the weekend, the area is reportedly still likely to cop a generous soaking in coming days.

It comes after parts of the Gold Coast recorded more than 150mm of rainfall in just a few hours, resulting flash flooding for many communities.

Only two calls for assistance were made to the SES for the Ipswich area in the past 24 hours.

LOCAL NEWS: Severe storm warning as ‘heavy’ system dumps 82mm in an hour

A spokeswoman for the emergency response service said one incident related to a leaking roof while the other involved reports of a fallen tree.

Ipswich’s good fortune, however, could soon change across Sunday evening as intense rainfall appears likely to impact parts of the city.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said as of 2.30pm on Sunday about 62mm of rain had been recorded at Forest Lake.

He said Forest Lake was the closest area to Ipswich with the highest rainfall total since 9am on Sunday.

Intense rainfall continues to batter the Gold Coast. Picture: Glenn Hampson

“We have seen some fairly high rainfall totals across Sunday, but mostly east of Ipswich,” the spokesman said.

“Most of the heavier stuff, significantly heavier rainfall, is more toward the coast.

“We are seeing showers west of Ipswich as well.”

He said wet conditions were expected to dampen the area until at least Thursday.

LOCAL NEWS: Big wet tipped to batter parts of Ipswich

“The trend for the next few days is just going to be more rainfall.”

“Sunday is tending to be a more showery and bit hit and miss type stuff, and more widespread rain is expected for tomorrow and Tuesday.”

Both days are expected to bring a possible combined total of 50mm rain to the area.

Wednesday could likely deliver up to 20mm, with a medium chance of showers forecast throughout the day.

‘It’ll probably be less intense rainfalls but more widespread as we enter the working week,” he said.

“Thursday is probably when we’ll likely see the first bit of proper sunshine.”