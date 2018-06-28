WET WEATHER: School cancels sports carnival

AN IPSWICH high school has cancelled its sports carnival, due to be held today.

Redbank Plains State High School this morning announced it would postpone the carnival due to rainy weather.

Students will attend classes as normal.

"We have made the decision to postpone the Athletics Carnival," the school announced via its Facebook Page.

"It has rained during the night and is clearly wet under foot.

"We understand that the rain is clearing in the next few hours however showers are forecast, it will be cloudy and humid (fog) so we anticipate the oval will take some time to dry out.

"Thank you for your understanding."

Amberley weather station has recorded 2mm of rain since 9am yesterday.

More rain is expected across Ipswich today and into next week.