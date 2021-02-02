Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Weather

Wet weather, motorcycle crash lead to heavy traffic

by Danielle O’Neal
2nd Feb 2021 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Citybound commuters are experiencing up to 50-minute delays on the Bruce Highway as wet weather wreaks havoc on southeast roads, including a serious motorcycle crash.

As of 8.15am, traffic was very slow moving back to Morayfield on the Bruce Highway, with up to 50-minute delays to get into Brisbane.

There is also heavy congestion on the Logan Motorway westbound back to Berrinba, with generalised congestion of major roads due to wet weather.

Emergency services were called to a serious motorcycle crash on Flinders Parade in North Lakes about 7.30pm.

The motorcyclist, who is reportedly a man, sustained chest injuries and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, in the Gladstone region, a man in his 20s was flown to hospital in a serious but stable condition after a truck rollover.

Emergency services worked to free the entrapped driver from the truck rollover on Gladstone Monto Road at Calliope at 5.15am.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

Originally published as Wet weather, motorcycle crash lead to heavy peak hour traffic

qld roads weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elite schools board member slammed for ‘inappropriate’ posts

        Premium Content Elite schools board member slammed for ‘inappropriate’ posts

        News A distinguished board member of the Christian body that runs elite schools in Queensland has come under fire for “stereotyping poor people”.

        COURT: Jail sentence for Gatton woman linked to car thefts

        Premium Content COURT: Jail sentence for Gatton woman linked to car thefts

        Crime A Gatton woman linked to the recent spree of car break ins has been sentenced to...

        Shocking number of Queensland kids injured in childcare

        Premium Content Shocking number of Queensland kids injured in childcare

        News Thousands of Queensland kids injured, suffering trauma at childcare centres

        Man who exposed himself to do community service

        Premium Content Man who exposed himself to do community service

        Crime The 24-year-old took his penis out of his pants and fondled it while he waited for...