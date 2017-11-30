WET WEATHER: Month's worth of rain in four days for Ipswich

PREPARE for a couple of rainy days.

Today is forecast to be the wettest heading into a weekend of showers and a possible thunderstorm.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects about 25mm to fall on the southeast corner today with showers likely to be heaviest this afternoon.

Across the country, the system bringing rain to southern Queensland is tipped to wreak havoc further south in what has been labelled by the BoM as the "most significant rain event for many years".

Some communities will receive a month's worth of rain in the coming days.

Over the next four days, Ipswich is expected to receive 50mm, about the average monthly rainfall.

Things will warm up for the weekend with maximum temperatures across the city expected to hit 30 degrees on Saturday.

There will be a few scattered showers on Friday and Saturday with up to 25mm expected on Sunday, along with a thunderstorm.

According to the BoM's rainfall map, up to 50mm could fall across the southeast corner today, although about 25mm is more likely for Ipswich.

Since 9am yesterday, the Amberley weather station has recorded 15mm.

For the month of November, 64mm of rain has fallen on Ipswich.

Today's forecast will bring the monthly total up to the long-term average of 81.6mm for the month of November.

The highest November rainfall recorded in Ipswich in the past 76 years was 394.4mm in 1991.

Flash flooding expected across southern states